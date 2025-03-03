Boosting Rural Governance: West Bengal's Finance Commission Grants Unveiled

The Centre has disbursed the 15th Finance Commission Grants for the fiscal year 2024–25, targeting Rural Local Bodies in West Bengal. This latest financial injection consists of a second installment of Untied Grants amounting to Rs 694.4 crore, alongside a previously withheld portion of the first installment totaling Rs 4.9 crore.

According to the Panchayati Raj Ministry, these grants have been earmarked for 21 eligible District Panchayats, 326 Block Panchayats, and 3,220 Gram Panchayats. The funds are directed towards location-specific initiatives, guided by the 29 subjects outlined in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, excluding funding for salaries and other establishment costs.

The Ministry emphasizes that Tied Grants are devoted to core services such as sanitation, open defecation-free (ODF) status maintenance, waste management, water supply, rainwater harvesting, and water recycling. With coordination from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj and the Ministry of Jal Shakti, these grants are aimed at strengthening rural governance, boosting accountability, and fostering self-reliance within villages.

(With inputs from agencies.)