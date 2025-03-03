Left Menu

Notorious Snatcher Caught: Unraveling Crime in Mangolpuri

Delhi Police have arrested Kali Charan for snatching a mobile phone in Mangolpuri, where a suspected accomplice attacked a victim with a surgical blade. Known for past criminal activities, Charan admitted to the crime while his accomplice remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 19:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police apprehended a man, identified as Kali Charan, for snatching a mobile phone in the Mangolpuri area. Meanwhile, an accomplice accused of using a surgical blade in the same incident is still at large, according to officials on Monday.

Kali Charan, who is 28 and resides in Mangolpuri, was found with the stolen phone. Investigations uncovered his involvement in more than 70 previous criminal cases, highlighting his notoriety in the region.

Following a complaint made on February 28, authorities launched an investigation into the street robbery. CCTV footage and escape route analyses led to Charan's capture. During interrogation, he confessed, implicating an unidentified accomplice still on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)

