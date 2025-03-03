BJP Leader Detained in MP in Connection with Hotel Room Rape Case

On Monday, a BJP leader was detained in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in a rape case involving a 15-year-old girl at his hotel in Tikamgarh district. Police reports indicate that the leader, Sanju Yadav, allowed the accused to use his hotel for the act, dating back to the previous year.

The BJP's district unit chief, Saroj Rajput, announced Yadav's expulsion from the party. Yadav reportedly served as a representative for a former Union Minister. The police, led by Kotwali Station House Officer Pankaj Sharma, apprehended Yadav as he made his way to the hotel.

Inspector Sharma stated the police are scrutinizing Yadav's role in facilitating the crime. The victim's complaint has prompted a case against the accused under several IPC sections and the POCSO Act. The accused allegedly took obscene photos and blackmailed the girl, adding layers to this disturbing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)