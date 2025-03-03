Herculean Rescue Efforts: Safe Extraction of Trapped Workers in Telangana Tunnel
The Telangana High Court reviewed a PIL urging swift action for rescuing eight individuals trapped in the SLBC project tunnel in Nagarkurnool. Despite the combined efforts of various agencies including the Army and NDRF, the situation remains critical. Authorities are under pressure to ensure a safe and expedited rescue.
The Telangana High Court has dismissed a PIL demanding urgent measures for the rescue of individuals trapped in a partially collapsed tunnel of the SLBC project in Nagarkurnool district. The trapped include engineers and laborers, with intense rescue efforts underway since February 22.
Personnel from the NDRF, Army, Navy, and other agencies continue to work tirelessly to pull the eight individuals to safety. The court was updated on these rescue operations by the Advocate General, who noted extensive measures being employed.
In light of the massive coordination efforts involving 18 organizations and over 700 personnel, the court acknowledged the state government's dedication to this critical rescue operation before disposing of the PIL.
