Trump's Tariff Tango: North American Trade on the Brink

President Donald Trump is poised to announce tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, amidst last-ditch talks over border security and the fentanyl trafficking crisis.

While an initial 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports is planned, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that these levels might be adjusted last minute, as negotiations continue.

The decision comes after discussions with Mexican and Canadian leaders on border security, with scrutiny heightened over fentanyl-related overdose deaths, accentuated by a CDC report tallying 72,776 deaths this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)