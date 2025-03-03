Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: North American Trade on the Brink

President Donald Trump contemplates the imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico amidst negotiations on border security and fentanyl trafficking. While scheduled to begin Tuesday, the exact tariff levels remain pending. Discussions involve high-level meetings with Mexican and Canadian officials addressing border security and fentanyl concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:34 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: North American Trade on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is poised to announce tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, amidst last-ditch talks over border security and the fentanyl trafficking crisis.

While an initial 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports is planned, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that these levels might be adjusted last minute, as negotiations continue.

The decision comes after discussions with Mexican and Canadian leaders on border security, with scrutiny heightened over fentanyl-related overdose deaths, accentuated by a CDC report tallying 72,776 deaths this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025