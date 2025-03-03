Trump's Tariff Tango: North American Trade on the Brink
President Donald Trump contemplates the imposition of tariffs on Canada and Mexico amidst negotiations on border security and fentanyl trafficking. While scheduled to begin Tuesday, the exact tariff levels remain pending. Discussions involve high-level meetings with Mexican and Canadian officials addressing border security and fentanyl concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 20:34 IST
President Donald Trump is poised to announce tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday, amidst last-ditch talks over border security and the fentanyl trafficking crisis.
While an initial 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports is planned, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick hinted that these levels might be adjusted last minute, as negotiations continue.
The decision comes after discussions with Mexican and Canadian leaders on border security, with scrutiny heightened over fentanyl-related overdose deaths, accentuated by a CDC report tallying 72,776 deaths this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In
Unraveling Trade Tensions: Navigating U.S.-UK Tariff Talks
South Korea Seeks Trade Alliances Amid U.S. Tariffs
Cattle Trader Attacked by Suspected Vigilantes in Maharashtra
Strengthened US-India Trade Relations: A New Era of Economic Collaboration