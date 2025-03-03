Supreme Court Urges Regulatory Framework for Social Media Content

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the Indian government to create a regulatory mechanism for social media content, cautioning against censorship. The court emphasized that the regulation should uphold freedom of speech and expression as enshrined in Article 19(4) of the Constitution.

A bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, proposed engaging various stakeholders and placing draft proposals in the public domain. The intention is to seek inputs and ensure the mechanism respects individual rights while maintaining societal decency standards.

The Court highlighted the importance of distinguishing between vulgarity and humor, stressing that freedom of expression should not be misused to propagate indecency. The involvement of media and other stakeholders aims to foster a dialogue on appropriate regulatory measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)