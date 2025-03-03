Supreme Court Boosts Judicial Jobs for Visually Impaired

The Supreme Court has made a pivotal ruling ensuring visually impaired individuals have equal employment opportunities in judicial services. On Monday, the justices struck down discriminatory provisions in the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service Rules. The court highlighted that discrimination against disabilities should be viewed as a violation of fundamental rights under the RPwD Act.

A bench including Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered this significant judgement. It mandates that visually impaired candidates must be allowed to apply for judicial posts if they possess the necessary educational qualifications. The verdict effectively nullifies parts of the Judicial Service Rules that previously excluded them.

Emphasizing inclusivity and equality, the court underscores the importance of reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities. The judgement also stipulates a separate cut-off and merit list for visually impaired candidates, promoting fair representation in hiring processes. Authorities have been directed to expedite the selection process in light of these new guidelines.

