Supreme Court Boosts Judicial Jobs for Visually Impaired
The Supreme Court ruled that visually impaired individuals must not be denied employment in judicial services, striking down discriminatory provisions in the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service Rules. The judgement emphasizes their right to equal opportunities and mandates reasonable accommodations to ensure fair representation and inclusivity in judicial appointments.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has made a pivotal ruling ensuring visually impaired individuals have equal employment opportunities in judicial services. On Monday, the justices struck down discriminatory provisions in the Madhya Pradesh Judicial Service Rules. The court highlighted that discrimination against disabilities should be viewed as a violation of fundamental rights under the RPwD Act.
A bench including Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan delivered this significant judgement. It mandates that visually impaired candidates must be allowed to apply for judicial posts if they possess the necessary educational qualifications. The verdict effectively nullifies parts of the Judicial Service Rules that previously excluded them.
Emphasizing inclusivity and equality, the court underscores the importance of reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities. The judgement also stipulates a separate cut-off and merit list for visually impaired candidates, promoting fair representation in hiring processes. Authorities have been directed to expedite the selection process in light of these new guidelines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Push for Inclusion: Company Secretaries Seek Recognition as Accountants
Zelenskiy Stresses Inclusion in Peace Talks Amid Ongoing Conflict
Europe's Call for Inclusion in Ukraine Peace Talks
Putin Praises U.S.-Russia Talks, Emphasizes Inclusion of Ukraine
ICMAI Advocates Inclusion of Cost Accountants in Income Tax Bill 2025