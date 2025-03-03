Punjab's Drug Crackdown: Over 400 Arrests in Three Days

In a significant boost to Punjab's anti-drug campaign, law enforcement officials have arrested 403 drug smugglers over the past three days, as per Punjab Police's latest updates. This surge in arrests is the result of intensified operations aimed at eradicating the drug menace in the state.

The crackdown has yielded a substantial haul of narcotics, including 4.63 kg of heroin and significant cash amounts recovered from those arrested. Special Director General of Police, Arpit Shukla, detailed specific operations, mentioning high-profile arrests such as Jagtar Singh and Angrez Singh, caught with 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and cash.

This sweeping operation is aligned with the state government's three-month deadline, set by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to make Punjab drug-free. The government's strategy encompasses enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention, with additional efforts to raze illegal properties connected to drug trafficking. The police commitment remains unwavering, as search operations across multiple jails continue to prevent any illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)