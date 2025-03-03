Left Menu

Punjab's Drug Crackdown: Over 400 Arrests in Three Days

Punjab Police have intensified their anti-drug operations, arresting 403 smugglers in just three days. The police recovered large quantities of narcotics and cash. The initiative is part of a government strategy to make the state drug-free within three months, involving strict actions and property demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:39 IST
Punjab's Drug Crackdown: Over 400 Arrests in Three Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to Punjab's anti-drug campaign, law enforcement officials have arrested 403 drug smugglers over the past three days, as per Punjab Police's latest updates. This surge in arrests is the result of intensified operations aimed at eradicating the drug menace in the state.

The crackdown has yielded a substantial haul of narcotics, including 4.63 kg of heroin and significant cash amounts recovered from those arrested. Special Director General of Police, Arpit Shukla, detailed specific operations, mentioning high-profile arrests such as Jagtar Singh and Angrez Singh, caught with 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and cash.

This sweeping operation is aligned with the state government's three-month deadline, set by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to make Punjab drug-free. The government's strategy encompasses enforcement, de-addiction, and prevention, with additional efforts to raze illegal properties connected to drug trafficking. The police commitment remains unwavering, as search operations across multiple jails continue to prevent any illicit activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025