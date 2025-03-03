Tragic Shooting in Uttar Pradesh: Groom Finalization Turns Fatal

In a shocking development in Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man was shot dead on Monday evening in Budaun district.

Kailash, a resident of Gangawas village, was in Jarifnagar's Bastiuiya village to finalize a groom for his sister when tragedy struck. A local youth, identified as Satish, entered the home and opened fire, killing Kailash instantly.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the attack. Additional SP (Rural) KK Saroj confirmed the incident, stating that a case will be opened once a formal complaint is filed by the victim's family. The body has since been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)