Tragic Shooting in Uttar Pradesh: Groom Finalization Turns Fatal

A 25-year-old man named Kailash was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district while finalizing a groom for his sister. He was shot by a local youth named Satish with a country-made pistol. The incident occurred in his relative's house, and the motive remains unknown. Police are awaiting a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 03-03-2025 23:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 23:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking development in Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man was shot dead on Monday evening in Budaun district.

Kailash, a resident of Gangawas village, was in Jarifnagar's Bastiuiya village to finalize a groom for his sister when tragedy struck. A local youth, identified as Satish, entered the home and opened fire, killing Kailash instantly.

Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind the attack. Additional SP (Rural) KK Saroj confirmed the incident, stating that a case will be opened once a formal complaint is filed by the victim's family. The body has since been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

