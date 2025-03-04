Kim Yo Jong Denounces US 'Policy of Confrontation'
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, condemned the United States' confrontational policy, arguing it justifies North Korea increasing its arms. She criticized the USS Carl Vinson's South Korea visit as a provocation.
Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has openly criticized the United States for its 'policy of confrontation', as reported by state media KCNA on Tuesday.
Kim articulated that this approach validates North Korea's decision to augment its arsenal, highlighting ongoing tensions.
Particularly, she condemned the recent visit of the U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to South Korea, deeming it a deliberate provocation.
