Kim Yo Jong Decries U.S. Actions Escalating Tensions

North Korea's Kim Yo Jong criticized the U.S. for increasing provocations and justified boosting the country's nuclear deterrent in response, according to state media. She condemned the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson in South Korea, describing it as perpetuating hostility against North Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 03:15 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 03:15 IST
In a recent statement aired by North Korean state media, Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, condemned the United States for what she called escalating provocations. The remarks were specifically directed at the administration's military maneuvers, which she said justified North Korea's expansion of its nuclear deterrent.

Kim's criticism came in response to the U.S. deploying the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson to South Korean waters, an action she described as renewing a 'policy of confrontation' against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). This deployment, she argued, aligns with previous U.S. hostilities and political provocations directed at North Korea.

According to South Korea's navy, the arrival of the U.S. aircraft carrier at Busan was intended as a show of force. Kim asserted that such moves offer North Korea ample reasoning to indefinitely enhance its nuclear capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

