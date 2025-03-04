M23 Rebels Abduct Patients Amid Eastern Congo Chaos

The M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwanda, have abducted more than 130 patients from hospitals in Goma, eastern Congo, the United Nations reported today.

The United Nations' spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, emphasized the distress of patients being taken from their beds amid suspicions of ties to the Congolese army or pro-government militia.

The group's swift advance in eastern Congo highlights an unprecedented conflict escalation, with implications for regional stability as tensions with Rwanda heighten over longstanding ethnic disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)