M23 Rebels Abduct Patients Amid Eastern Congo Chaos
Rwanda-backed M23 rebels abducted over 130 patients from hospitals in Goma, eastern Congo, amid rising tensions. Suspected to be connected with Congo's military, the captives are held in secret locations. The group's rapid expansion through eastern Congo highlights a significant conflict escalation, threatening regional stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 04-03-2025 04:53 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 04:53 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
The M23 rebels, reportedly supported by Rwanda, have abducted more than 130 patients from hospitals in Goma, eastern Congo, the United Nations reported today.
The United Nations' spokesperson, Ravina Shamdasani, emphasized the distress of patients being taken from their beds amid suspicions of ties to the Congolese army or pro-government militia.
The group's swift advance in eastern Congo highlights an unprecedented conflict escalation, with implications for regional stability as tensions with Rwanda heighten over longstanding ethnic disputes.
