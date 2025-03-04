Escalating Tariff Tensions: A Step Toward Trade War

China swiftly retaliated against new U.S. tariffs on Tuesday, revealing plans for 10%-15% tariff increases on American agricultural and food imports, escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies.

In a bold move, Beijing placed 25 U.S. firms under export and investment restrictions, citing national security concerns. Notably, ten of these targeted firms were involved in arms sales to Taiwan, an area of significant geopolitical strife.

With President Trump's freshly imposed extra tariff taking effect, China accused the U.S. of unjust actions for fentanyl-related accusations while maintaining one of the world's strictest anti-drug policies. Despite hopes for a negotiation truce, the increasing retaliatory measures cast a shadow, with potential escalation into a full-scale trade war.

(With inputs from agencies.)