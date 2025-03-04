Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules on Misuse of Terms: No Offence in Jharkhand Case

The Supreme Court ruled that using terms like 'miyan-tiyan' and 'Pakistani' is not an offence of hurting religious sentiments, although inappropriate. The case involved Hari Nandan Singh, accused of such insults during an RTI matter in Jharkhand. He was discharged under Section 298 IPC for lack of intent to wound religious feelings.

Updated: 04-03-2025 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has determined that using potentially offensive terms such as 'miyan-tiyan' and 'Pakistani' does not amount to an offence of hurting religious sentiments, although the language used is considered to be in poor taste.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma made the decision to discharge Hari Nandan Singh in a case filed by a Urdu translator in Jharkhand. The court found no deliberate intent on Singh's part to wound religious feelings in the context of a Right to Information (RTI) request incident.

This development reverses a previous decision, clearing Singh of charges under sections dealing with assault and insult, stating that no actions by Singh warranted a breach of peace.

