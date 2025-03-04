Supreme Court Rules on Misuse of Terms: No Offence in Jharkhand Case

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has determined that using potentially offensive terms such as 'miyan-tiyan' and 'Pakistani' does not amount to an offence of hurting religious sentiments, although the language used is considered to be in poor taste.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma made the decision to discharge Hari Nandan Singh in a case filed by a Urdu translator in Jharkhand. The court found no deliberate intent on Singh's part to wound religious feelings in the context of a Right to Information (RTI) request incident.

This development reverses a previous decision, clearing Singh of charges under sections dealing with assault and insult, stating that no actions by Singh warranted a breach of peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)