Shiv Sena Demands Justice: Protests Erupt Over Sarpanch's Murder

In a fervent outcry for justice, Shiv Sena activists took to the streets in protest against the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The demonstrators, led by Pune unit president Pramod Bhangire, called for capital punishment for those implicated in the crime.

The protest, intensified by the burning of an effigy representing Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, highlighted the need for swift action. Munde, embroiled in a related extortion case, stepped down from his ministerial role amidst growing political pressure.

Details of the crime, including Deshmukh's abduction and torture, were disclosed in leaked court documents. The murder, allegedly committed to thwart Deshmukh's attempt to stop an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for expedited legal proceedings.

