Shiv Sena Demands Justice: Protests Erupt Over Sarpanch's Murder

Shiv Sena activists protested against the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, demanding capital punishment for those involved. Led by party leaders, they condemned the crime, linked to an extortion case involving an energy company. They urged for the case to be expedited and for harsh penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 04-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 14:28 IST
In a fervent outcry for justice, Shiv Sena activists took to the streets in protest against the brutal murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The demonstrators, led by Pune unit president Pramod Bhangire, called for capital punishment for those implicated in the crime.

The protest, intensified by the burning of an effigy representing Walmik Karad, a close associate of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, highlighted the need for swift action. Munde, embroiled in a related extortion case, stepped down from his ministerial role amidst growing political pressure.

Details of the crime, including Deshmukh's abduction and torture, were disclosed in leaked court documents. The murder, allegedly committed to thwart Deshmukh's attempt to stop an extortion scheme targeting an energy firm, has sparked widespread condemnation and calls for expedited legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

