Punjab's Combat Against Cross-Border Smuggling: The Anti-Drone Initiative

In a strategic move to combat cross-border smuggling of narcotics and arms, the Punjab government is turning to advanced anti-drone technology. This initiative was highlighted when officials, including Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, observed demonstrations in Mohali, aimed at addressing the influx of illicit items from Pakistan.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora underscored the government's commitment, citing the importance of this technology in preventing the inflow of drugs and weapons. Despite efforts by the Border Security Force (BSF), Arora noted that smuggling remains a persistent issue, with the Punjab Police acting as a secondary defense line.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has set a three-month deadline to make Punjab drug-free. The deployment of anti-drone technology is anticipated to significantly bolster the state's anti-drug campaign, with coordinated efforts between the state and central agencies ensuring its effective implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)