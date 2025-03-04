Russia Urges Sanctions Lifting for U.S. Relations to Normalize

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia has stated that any potential normalization of relations with the United States hinges on lifting the sanctions imposed on Moscow. This was affirmed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov when asked about a Reuters report regarding possible U.S. plans for sanction relief measures.

Peskov stressed that although no official statements have been made yet, Russia's stance on the sanctions remains firm; they are seen as illegal. To move towards normalized bilateral relations, these sanctions, viewed as an unnecessary burden, must be removed, he said.

The report, citing anonymous U.S. officials, indicates that the White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to prepare a list of potential sanctions that could be relaxed. This move aims to facilitate dialogues with Russian representatives amid ongoing tensions fueled by the Ukraine conflict.

