China's Stance on Fentanyl: A Diplomatic Tug-of-War

An official white paper released on Tuesday reveals China's opposition to allegations about its role in the production and trafficking of fentanyl-related substances. The white paper, as reported by Xinhua, claims that China has engaged in extensive collaboration with countries, including the United States, to address this global issue.

The document highlights the 'in-depth' cooperation between Chinese authorities and their international counterparts, asserting that these efforts have yielded 'significant results' in curbing the flow of fentanyl and its precursors.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated economic tensions by imposing a 20% tariff on all Chinese imports, up from the previous 10%. This move is a punitive measure against Beijing for not sufficiently preventing fentanyl exports to the United States.

