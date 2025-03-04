Tensions Flare at Torkham: Border Clashes Deadline Key Transit Route

Overnight skirmishes erupted between Pakistani and Afghan forces at the strategically critical Torkham border crossing, prompting thousands of local residents to flee their homes, officials and witnesses reported.

The disturbance began on Monday, coinciding with the first working day of Ramadan, causing significant disruption to food imports from Pakistan that are vital for Afghanistan during this period. An estimated 15,000 residents were displaced to Landi Kotal as Afghan border guards unexpectedly opened fire, targeting government structures and civilians, sowing chaos and fear.

The Torkham crossing, a pivotal artery for trade and travel, has been shut since February 21 due to a dispute regarding Afghan construction activities near the border. The ongoing closure, unresolved diplomacy, and recent conflict compound economic strains, with 5,000 loaded trucks immobilized and estimated losses reaching $15 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)