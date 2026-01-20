Real Estate Developer Arrested After Tragic Construction Site Incident
A real estate developer has been arrested following the death of a software engineer in Noida, India. The engineer's car plunged into a pit at a construction site due to dense fog and negligence by authorities, leading to an FIR against two firms.
A real estate developer in Noida was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death of a 27-year-old software engineer. The incident occurred when the victim's car plunged into a water-filled pit at a construction site, raising concerns about safety and negligence.
The developer, Abhay Kumar, an official with MZ Wiztown Planners, was taken into custody, according to Hemant Upadhyay, Additional Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida). The accident happened in the early hours of Saturday when Yuvraj Mehta's car skidded in dense fog and fell into a pit designated for the basement of a new commercial complex.
An FIR has been filed against MZ Wiztown Planners and another firm, Lotus Greens, after the victim's father, Raj Kumar Mehta, lodged a complaint. He accused the local authorities and developers of negligence. As of Tuesday afternoon, there was no update on the other accused company's status.
