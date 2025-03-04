Crackdown on Market Manipulation: 17 Detained in Istanbul
Seventeen individuals were detained in Istanbul over suspicions of causing unusual movements and manipulative actions in the stock market. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing. Further detentions might occur as authorities probe for artificial market fluctuations aimed at securing unfair profits.
- Country:
- Turkey
In a significant move against financial manipulation, Turkish authorities detained 17 suspects in Istanbul on Tuesday. They are accused of causing 'unusual movements' in the stock market and engaging in manipulative activities concerning capital market instruments.
The arrests are part of a broader investigation spearheaded by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The suspects face charges of deliberately creating artificial fluctuations within the markets to secure unfairly acquired profits, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.
The investigation continues, with officials indicating that more detentions could follow as they delve deeper into these alleged financial malpractices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
COAI Raises Alarm on Ineffective Spam Regulations Amid Soaring Financial Crimes
Tragic Stabbing in Northeast Delhi: Investigation Underway
Delhi High Court Criticizes Police for Delayed Investigation, Orders Enquiry
Tragedy at KIIT: Nepali Student's Death Sparks Outrage and Investigation
Delta Jet's Dramatic Flip: Investigations Underway in Toronto Crash