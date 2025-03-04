Left Menu

Crackdown on Market Manipulation: 17 Detained in Istanbul

Seventeen individuals were detained in Istanbul over suspicions of causing unusual movements and manipulative actions in the stock market. The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation, which remains ongoing. Further detentions might occur as authorities probe for artificial market fluctuations aimed at securing unfair profits.

Istanbul | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:06 IST
  • Turkey

In a significant move against financial manipulation, Turkish authorities detained 17 suspects in Istanbul on Tuesday. They are accused of causing 'unusual movements' in the stock market and engaging in manipulative activities concerning capital market instruments.

The arrests are part of a broader investigation spearheaded by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The suspects face charges of deliberately creating artificial fluctuations within the markets to secure unfairly acquired profits, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.

The investigation continues, with officials indicating that more detentions could follow as they delve deeper into these alleged financial malpractices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

