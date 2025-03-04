Crackdown on Market Manipulation: 17 Detained in Istanbul

In a significant move against financial manipulation, Turkish authorities detained 17 suspects in Istanbul on Tuesday. They are accused of causing 'unusual movements' in the stock market and engaging in manipulative activities concerning capital market instruments.

The arrests are part of a broader investigation spearheaded by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The suspects face charges of deliberately creating artificial fluctuations within the markets to secure unfairly acquired profits, according to state broadcaster TRT Haber.

The investigation continues, with officials indicating that more detentions could follow as they delve deeper into these alleged financial malpractices.

