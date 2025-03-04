CBI Busts Railway Exam Racket, Arrests 26 Officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a significant breakthrough in an examination leak scandal, arresting 26 officials in connection with a racket within the East Central Railway. The investigation resulted in the seizure of Rs 1.17 crore in cash, reportedly collected for leaking the departmental examination papers for the position of chief loco pilot.

The arrests, which took place on Monday night, brought to light a scheme where exam questions were leaked before the scheduled test on Tuesday. According to the CBI, the examination papers were circulated among 17 candidates, with each reportedly paying for access to the illicit materials. These candidates, currently employed as loco pilots, were caught with photocopies of the handwritten question papers during a raid.

The case has also ensnared a senior divisional electrical engineer responsible for the examination paper's formulation. Allegations suggest he shared the questions, which were then translated and distributed by other officials. Searches conducted at eight locations resulted in the recovery of Rs 1.17 crore, suspected to be the proceeds from selling the leaked documents, confirming the extent of the collusion involved in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)