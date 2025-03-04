Inside the Web of Crime: The Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

The intricate details of the Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case have emerged, revealing a sinister web of extortion and violence masterminded by Walmik Karad. A close aide to former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, Karad orchestrated criminal gangs in Beed district, as outlined in the CID chargesheet.

The chargesheet describes how Karad used these gangs to exert control and extort money from development projects, resorting to abductions and assaults if demands weren't met. Secret witnesses have provided crucial insights into the operations, detailing how fear and intimidation kept victims silent. Those who resisted were met with bogus charges and further threats.

The case revolves around Deshmukh, a sarpanch who was abducted, tortured, and murdered for obstructing an extortion attempt on an energy company. Despite arrests under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, including Karad and other associates, the atmosphere of fear lingers in Beed district.

(With inputs from agencies.)