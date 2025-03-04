Gold Dealership or Crime Den? Unveiling the UK's Massive Money Laundering Plot

In a monumental verdict, four men were convicted on Tuesday for orchestrating a $255 million money laundering scheme through a gold dealership in Northern England. According to the Crown Prosecution Service, the operation funneled proceeds from organized crime, sparking one of the largest prosecutions in English court history.

Investigators revealed that the operation involved staggering amounts of cash, couriered from across Britain to Fowler Oldfield's premises in Bradford. The funds were subsequently deposited into a NatWest bank account, supposedly for gold purchases. Notably, NatWest had already been fined 265 million pounds in 2021 for its failure to monitor Fowler Oldfield effectively, a lapse that facilitated further laundering.

Convicted individuals include two former Fowler Oldfield directors, Gregory Frankel and Daniel Rawson, alongside accomplices Haroon Rashid and Arjun Babber. Meanwhile, James Stunt, a noted former son-in-law of Formula 1 magnate Bernie Ecclestone, was acquitted of similar charges. Authorities are set to pronounce sentences this Friday. The case underscores the intricate ties between organized crime and legitimate businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)