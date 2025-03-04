Meghalaya's Quest for Peace: Bridging Borders and Resolving Differences

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday pledged to focus on resolving the remaining contentious areas with Assam to achieve enduring peace. The states have already settled six out of the 12 disputed regions.

Regional coordination committees continue to negotiate over disagreements, particularly in regions like Langpih in West Khasi Hills and Block I & II in Assam's Karbi Anglong. Sangma announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to address six areas of differences, with ongoing steps to improve infrastructure.

Assam and Meghalaya, embroiled in disputes across a lengthy inter-state border, made headway with an agreement witnessed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in March 2022. Sangma noted positive progress in negotiations and stressed dialogue as the path to overcoming these issues. On the topic of land registration, he assured governmental examination and pursuit of the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)