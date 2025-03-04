BJP Targets Congress and CPI(M) Over SDPI Head's Arrest
The BJP criticized the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF following the enforcement of legal action against SDPI president M K Faizy. Faizy's arrest under money laundering charges highlights alleged ties between SDPI and the banned PFI, prompting BJP to challenge Kerala's political fronts regarding their relationships with the SDPI.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), following the arrest of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy by the Enforcement Directorate.
SDPI, established in 2009 in Delhi, has been accused of being a political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Faizy was reportedly detained at Delhi International Airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar stated that revelations in court suggest SDPI is synonymous with PFI, a group banned by the Modi government. He emphasized that both the LDF and UDF must clarify their associations with SDPI, highlighting a history of sympathy towards terrorist organizations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- SDPI
- Faizy
- Enforcement Directorate
- CPI(M)
- UDF
- LDF
- PFI
- Kerala
- Money Laundering
ALSO READ
Call for Unity: CPI(M) Leaders Demand Restoration of J&K Statehood
UDF to Attend Invest Kerala Summit Amid Controversy
CPI(M) Calls for Restoration of J&K Statehood and Return of Kashmiri Pandits
CPI(M)'s AI Experiment: From Criticism to Promotion
Suspicious Wildfire Patterns Ignite Concerns in Kambamala Forests