BJP Targets Congress and CPI(M) Over SDPI Head's Arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), following the arrest of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy by the Enforcement Directorate.

SDPI, established in 2009 in Delhi, has been accused of being a political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Faizy was reportedly detained at Delhi International Airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar stated that revelations in court suggest SDPI is synonymous with PFI, a group banned by the Modi government. He emphasized that both the LDF and UDF must clarify their associations with SDPI, highlighting a history of sympathy towards terrorist organizations.

