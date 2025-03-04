Left Menu

BJP Targets Congress and CPI(M) Over SDPI Head's Arrest

The BJP criticized the Congress-led UDF and CPI(M)-led LDF following the enforcement of legal action against SDPI president M K Faizy. Faizy's arrest under money laundering charges highlights alleged ties between SDPI and the banned PFI, prompting BJP to challenge Kerala's political fronts regarding their relationships with the SDPI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-03-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 20:45 IST
BJP Targets Congress and CPI(M) Over SDPI Head's Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an attack on the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M))-led Left Democratic Front (LDF), following the arrest of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) national president M K Faizy by the Enforcement Directorate.

SDPI, established in 2009 in Delhi, has been accused of being a political arm of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI). Faizy was reportedly detained at Delhi International Airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar stated that revelations in court suggest SDPI is synonymous with PFI, a group banned by the Modi government. He emphasized that both the LDF and UDF must clarify their associations with SDPI, highlighting a history of sympathy towards terrorist organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025