Supreme Court Intervenes in Ambala Ring Road Land Dispute

The Supreme Court has summoned senior Army officials and the NHAI project director for discussions on a land acquisition dispute involving the Ambala ring road project. A plea was filed by Vinod Kumar Sharma challenging the Punjab and Haryana High Court's order on land acquisitions connected to the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step by summoning top Army officials and the project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) concerning a contentious land acquisition for the Ambala ring road project.

Scheduled for March 20, this session will include Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh deliberating on the matter, emphasizing its implications for both the Army and national security.

Representing the interests of the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that only a minor portion of land from Vinod Kumar Sharma is being acquired, which Sharma is contesting following the Punjab and Haryana High Court's previous ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

