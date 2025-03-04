Supreme Court Intervenes in Ambala Ring Road Land Dispute

The Supreme Court of India has taken a significant step by summoning top Army officials and the project director of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) concerning a contentious land acquisition for the Ambala ring road project.

Scheduled for March 20, this session will include Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh deliberating on the matter, emphasizing its implications for both the Army and national security.

Representing the interests of the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta highlighted that only a minor portion of land from Vinod Kumar Sharma is being acquired, which Sharma is contesting following the Punjab and Haryana High Court's previous ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)