NHAI Awards Contracts for Six-Lane Access-Controlled Capital Region Ring Road in Odisha

In a major infrastructure push aimed at transforming regional mobility in Odisha, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a Letter of Award (LOA) for the construction of the six-lane access-controlled Greenfield Capital Region Ring Road (Bhubaneswar Bypass) Project.

The 111 km-long corridor, stretching from Rameshwar to Tangi, will be developed in three packages under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM). The project is scheduled for completion within approximately 30 months from the date of commencement, marking a significant milestone in strengthening transport infrastructure in eastern India.

Strategic Vision: Decongesting Urban Hubs

Designed with a speed standard of 100 kmph, the Capital Region Ring Road is envisaged as a high-capacity access-controlled corridor aimed at decongesting the rapidly expanding urban clusters of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Khordha.

By diverting through-traffic away from city cores, the bypass is expected to reduce travel time, ease congestion, and enhance overall traffic efficiency. The corridor will also improve freight movement, lower logistics costs, and provide a safer and faster transit alternative for both passenger and commercial vehicles.

Package–I: Rameshwar to Bilipada (40 km)

Package–I has been awarded to M/s Patel Infrastructure Limited. The scope includes construction of a 40 km six-lane section with paved shoulders from Rameshwar to Bilipada.

Key infrastructure components under this package include:

12.4 km-long service road on each side

Two interchanges

One Railway Over Bridge (ROB)

10 minor bridges

142 culverts

One wayside amenity

Seven elevated underpasses

Eight Vehicular Underpasses (VUPs), Light Vehicular Underpasses (LVUPs), and Small Vehicular Underpasses (SVUPs)

This section will play a critical role in linking arterial routes and facilitating seamless traffic distribution around the capital region.

Package–II: Bilipada to Gobindpur (30 km)

Package–II has been awarded to M/s VRC Constructions (India) Limited. This segment involves the construction of a 30 km six-lane stretch with paved shoulders from Bilipada to Gobindpur.

The project components include:

7.2 km-long service road on each side

Three interchanges

11 minor bridges

90 culverts

One wayside amenity

Three elevated underpasses

Three VUPs, six LVUPs, and three SVUPs

This stretch is expected to enhance connectivity to surrounding industrial and semi-urban areas, integrating them more effectively into the capital region’s transport network.

Package–III: Gobindpur to Tangi (40 km)

Package–III has been awarded to M/s HG Infra Engineering Limited. The 40 km section from Gobindpur to Tangi near Bandola Toll Plaza will include:

10 km-long service/slip road on each side

One interchange

23 minor bridges

69 culverts

One wayside amenity

Two elevated underpasses

Six VUPs

16 LVUPs

Three SVUPs

This section will complete the ring configuration, ensuring seamless bypass connectivity and facilitating smoother long-distance traffic movement.

Hybrid Annuity Mode and Economic Impact

The project is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), which combines government support with private sector participation, ensuring balanced risk-sharing and efficient project delivery.

Beyond its mobility benefits, the Capital Region Ring Road is expected to generate substantial employment during construction and operation phases. It will also catalyse economic growth by improving access to industrial zones, logistics hubs, and emerging urban centers.

Improved connectivity is likely to attract investments, promote regional trade, and support long-term urban expansion in a structured and sustainable manner.

Toward Safer, Faster and Sustainable Travel

As an access-controlled greenfield corridor, the project incorporates modern design standards aimed at enhancing road safety and operational efficiency. Dedicated service roads, interchanges, underpasses, and grade-separated structures will minimize conflict points and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

By integrating high-speed design with infrastructure resilience, the Capital Region Ring Road is poised to become a transformative transport backbone for Odisha’s capital region.

With the issuance of the LOA for all three packages, NHAI has set the stage for a landmark infrastructure project that promises to redefine connectivity, reduce congestion, and support Odisha’s long-term economic and urban development trajectory.