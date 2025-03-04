Left Menu

Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drug Menace

Punjab Police inspected pharmacies across several districts to enforce regulations against drug sales, as part of the state's anti-drugs campaign. Raids led to numerous arrests and seizures. The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has set a deadline to eradicate drug issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 21:31 IST
Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drug Menace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police conducted a sweeping inspection of 164 pharmacies across several districts on Tuesday, underlining their commitment to enforcing regulations against the sale of intoxicant tablets and habit-forming drugs.

This was part of the state government's intensified anti-drugs campaign, following directives from Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. As part of the operation, police teams raided 524 locations, resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals and the registration of 53 FIRs.

Seizures included 1.5 kg of heroin, 100 grams of opium, and over 7,600 intoxicant tablets or injections, with cash totalling Rs 1.33 lakh recovered. Special DGP Arpit Shukla confirmed the state's ongoing strategy to eliminate the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025