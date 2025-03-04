Punjab's Unyielding Battle Against Drug Menace

The Punjab Police conducted a sweeping inspection of 164 pharmacies across several districts on Tuesday, underlining their commitment to enforcing regulations against the sale of intoxicant tablets and habit-forming drugs.

This was part of the state government's intensified anti-drugs campaign, following directives from Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav. As part of the operation, police teams raided 524 locations, resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals and the registration of 53 FIRs.

Seizures included 1.5 kg of heroin, 100 grams of opium, and over 7,600 intoxicant tablets or injections, with cash totalling Rs 1.33 lakh recovered. Special DGP Arpit Shukla confirmed the state's ongoing strategy to eliminate the drug menace.

(With inputs from agencies.)