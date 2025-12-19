Left Menu

Chief Minister Dhami's Surprise Visit Exposes Lapses and Spurs Action at Dalanwala Police Station

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's unexpected visit to Dalanwala police station in Dehradun led to the suspension of its station house officer for absence and neglect. Dhami emphasized accountability and ordered improvements in police operations, sanitation, and traffic management, highlighting his administration's commitment to public service and order.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of the Dalanwala police station on Friday, resulting in the immediate suspension of the station house officer found absent from duty. This move underscored the state's commitment to accountability in law enforcement.

Upon learning about the visit, Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh also arrived at the station. Despite prior notifications, Inspector Manoj Nainwal was late, leading to his immediate reassignment to the police lines following Dhami's directives. The chief minister's review included a thorough examination of the station's operations, interactions with complainants, and evaluation of case management.

Dhami expressed serious concerns about the police station's unhygienic conditions and inadequate traffic management. Emphasizing public welfare, he instructed immediate corrective measures and established a clear stand against negligence, vowing strict action to uphold the standards of public service.

