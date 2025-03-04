Deadly Bombing Rocks North-western Pakistan Security Facility

A devastating suicide bombing hit a security installation in north-western Pakistan on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of at least nine civilians, according to police sources.

Zia u Din, the head of Bannu's police force, stated that the explosion resulted in injuries to 18 people. Importantly, these casualty figures excluded any security force members.

Initial reports suggest that the blast was caused by a vehicle packed with explosives, although details about the perpetrators remain unclear. Attacks by the Islamist militant group, the Pakistani Taliban, have been on the rise in these areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly condemned the act, demanding a detailed report from senior police officials regarding the incident.

