Left Menu

Deadly Bombing Rocks North-western Pakistan Security Facility

A suicide bombing at a security installation in north-western Pakistan claimed at least nine civilians' lives and injured 18 others. Officials suspect a vehicle carrying explosives was used in the attack. The incident highlights the rising attacks by the Pakistani Taliban in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:38 IST
Deadly Bombing Rocks North-western Pakistan Security Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating suicide bombing hit a security installation in north-western Pakistan on Tuesday, leading to the deaths of at least nine civilians, according to police sources.

Zia u Din, the head of Bannu's police force, stated that the explosion resulted in injuries to 18 people. Importantly, these casualty figures excluded any security force members.

Initial reports suggest that the blast was caused by a vehicle packed with explosives, although details about the perpetrators remain unclear. Attacks by the Islamist militant group, the Pakistani Taliban, have been on the rise in these areas.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, strongly condemned the act, demanding a detailed report from senior police officials regarding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025