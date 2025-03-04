Cyber Thugs Foiled: Police Recover Rs 26.45 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Scam Saga
In Indore, a cyber gang duped a retired professor of Rs 33 lakh using a tactic known as 'digital arrest,' where they posed as police officers. Prompt police action led to the recovery of Rs 26.45 lakh. Efforts continue to reclaim the remaining funds as authorities block involved accounts.
- Country:
- India
In another alarming incident of digital fraud, Indore witnessed a gang of cybercriminals defraud a retired professor, robbing him of Rs 33 lakh through a deceitful 'digital arrest' scheme.
The fraudulent act involved a scammer impersonating a Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch officer, tricking the victim into transferring the money under the pretext of an investigation. Authorities moved swiftly, recovering Rs 26.45 lakh.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia revealed that police blocked 49 accounts used in the fraud as part of their ongoing efforts to retrieve the balance. The swift action also enabled the victim to undergo a crucial liver transplant using the recovered funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Crack Down on ‘Baba’ Gang in High-Stakes Currency Exchange Heist
Delhi Police Files Charge Sheet in AQIS Jharkhand Module Case
Delhi Police Chargesheet Reveals AQIS Connections
Delhi Police ACB Busts Bribery Racket: Two Arrested
Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arrested in Case of Mistaken Identity Murder