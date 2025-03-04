Left Menu

Cyber Thugs Foiled: Police Recover Rs 26.45 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Scam Saga

In Indore, a cyber gang duped a retired professor of Rs 33 lakh using a tactic known as 'digital arrest,' where they posed as police officers. Prompt police action led to the recovery of Rs 26.45 lakh. Efforts continue to reclaim the remaining funds as authorities block involved accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-03-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 22:47 IST
In another alarming incident of digital fraud, Indore witnessed a gang of cybercriminals defraud a retired professor, robbing him of Rs 33 lakh through a deceitful 'digital arrest' scheme.

The fraudulent act involved a scammer impersonating a Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch officer, tricking the victim into transferring the money under the pretext of an investigation. Authorities moved swiftly, recovering Rs 26.45 lakh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia revealed that police blocked 49 accounts used in the fraud as part of their ongoing efforts to retrieve the balance. The swift action also enabled the victim to undergo a crucial liver transplant using the recovered funds.

