Cyber Thugs Foiled: Police Recover Rs 26.45 Lakh in 'Digital Arrest' Scam Saga

In another alarming incident of digital fraud, Indore witnessed a gang of cybercriminals defraud a retired professor, robbing him of Rs 33 lakh through a deceitful 'digital arrest' scheme.

The fraudulent act involved a scammer impersonating a Delhi Police Cyber Crime Branch officer, tricking the victim into transferring the money under the pretext of an investigation. Authorities moved swiftly, recovering Rs 26.45 lakh.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia revealed that police blocked 49 accounts used in the fraud as part of their ongoing efforts to retrieve the balance. The swift action also enabled the victim to undergo a crucial liver transplant using the recovered funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)