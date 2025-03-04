Left Menu

Deadly Blast Strikes Security Installation in Northwestern Pakistan

A suicide bombing at a security site in northwestern Pakistan claimed the lives of at least nine civilians and injured 18. The attack, thought to be carried out by militants with explosive-laden vehicles, was thwarted by security forces, resulting in six militant deaths. Responsibility remains unclear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 23:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident that has left the region reeling, a suicide bombing targeted a security installation in north-western Pakistan on Tuesday. The explosion claimed the lives of at least nine civilians and left 18 others injured, according to Zia u Din, head of the police force in Bannu district. Notably, no security force casualties were reported.

Preliminary investigations suggest the blast resulted from a vehicle laden with explosives. A military official, who requested anonymity, revealed that the attackers used two explosive-filled vehicles, aiming to breach the facility's walls. However, thanks to the swift action by security personnel, the attack was effectively foiled, leading to the deaths of six militants following a subsequent firefight.

The identity of the attackers remains unknown, though the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) is suspected given their history of violence against police and military forces near the Afghan border. Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has condemned the attack and called for a detailed report from the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

