Supreme Court Curtails EPA's Power in Landmark Decision

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant ruling against the Environmental Protection Agency, impacting its authority over water pollution control. The 5-4 decision involves a wastewater treatment facility in San Francisco, owned by the city, and contests the EPA's regulatory reach.

The ruling, penned by Justice Samuel Alito, asserts that the EPA overstepped its bounds under the Clean Water Act of 1972 by including ambiguous stipulations in the facility's permit. These requirements held permit-holders accountable for water quality without clear directives, potentially leading to severe penalties despite adherence to permit specifics.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, along with the court's liberal justices, dissented, emphasizing the necessity of EPA's role in ensuring water quality. The verdict reflects a broader trend by the conservative-majority Supreme Court to limit federal regulatory powers.

