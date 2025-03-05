Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Mexico's Lawsuit Against U.S. Gun Makers

The Supreme Court is set to decide on Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers, which accuses them of fuelling cartel violence. U.S. justices are skeptical due to laws protecting gun companies from lawsuits related to their products. The outcome could impact similar cases in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2025 04:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 04:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Supreme Court appeared skeptical on Tuesday about a substantial $10 billion lawsuit filed by Mexico against leading U.S. firearm manufacturers. The lawsuit alleges that companies, including Smith & Wesson, have contributed to cartel-related gun violence. Both liberal and conservative justices focused on legal protections that typically shield gun makers when their products are used in crimes.

The case, brought by Mexico four years ago, comes amid heightened U.S.-Mexico trade tensions. The Mexican government argues that gun manufacturers have facilitated illegal arms trafficking by knowingly selling weapons that end up in the hands of drug cartels. However, gun makers dispute these allegations, citing lack of direct evidence linking their business practices to cartel activities.

The Supreme Court's ruling, expected by June, will also affect lawsuits from high-profile mass shootings. The discussions highlight concerns over U.S. economic impact and gun law reforms, with justices debating the broader implications of allowing such lawsuits to proceed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

