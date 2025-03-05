Supreme Court Faces Pivotal Decision on Mexico's Lawsuit Against U.S. Gun Makers

The Supreme Court appeared skeptical on Tuesday about a substantial $10 billion lawsuit filed by Mexico against leading U.S. firearm manufacturers. The lawsuit alleges that companies, including Smith & Wesson, have contributed to cartel-related gun violence. Both liberal and conservative justices focused on legal protections that typically shield gun makers when their products are used in crimes.

The case, brought by Mexico four years ago, comes amid heightened U.S.-Mexico trade tensions. The Mexican government argues that gun manufacturers have facilitated illegal arms trafficking by knowingly selling weapons that end up in the hands of drug cartels. However, gun makers dispute these allegations, citing lack of direct evidence linking their business practices to cartel activities.

The Supreme Court's ruling, expected by June, will also affect lawsuits from high-profile mass shootings. The discussions highlight concerns over U.S. economic impact and gun law reforms, with justices debating the broader implications of allowing such lawsuits to proceed.

