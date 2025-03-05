Left Menu

High-Profile Arrest: Pakistani Security Forces Capture Suspected Terrorist

Pakistani forces arrested Mohammad Sharifullah, linked to a 2021 attack on U.S. troops, in a joint counter-terrorism effort with the U.S., marking renewed cooperation. An Islamic State Khorasan leader, Sharifullah is set to face justice in the US as the countries bolster anti-terrorism relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:24 IST
In a decisive counter-terrorism operation, Pakistani security forces have captured Mohammad Sharifullah, the prime suspect responsible for a 2021 attack on U.S. troops. The arrest took place near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif confirmed on Wednesday.

The operation successfully targeted Sharifullah, identified as a top commander within the Islamic State Khorasan and an Afghan national. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed gratitude toward Pakistan for its role in securing the individual responsible for the bombing incident that claimed 13 U.S. service members during their withdrawal from Afghanistan. Sharifullah is currently en route to the United States to face prosecution.

This significant development underscores a revived counter-terrorism collaboration between the United States and Pakistan, a Pakistani security official revealed to Reuters. The anonymous official highlighted the breadth of joint efforts, reflecting enhanced relations with President Trump's administration, aimed at combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

