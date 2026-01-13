Afghanistan Cricket Board Appoints New Coaching Team Ahead of West Indies Series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday unveiled Toby Radford as the national team's new batting coach and introduced Robert Ahmun as the strength and conditioning trainer, confirmed a recent release. Both appointments come ahead of Afghanistan's three-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Toby Radford, a familiar name in cricket circles, previously managed Welsh Cricket and has a significant background as a First-Class cricketer for Middlesex and Sussex. As an ECB Level 4-certified coach, Radford is also the current head coach for Dhaka Capitals in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season. His prior roles include serving the Pakistan Cricket Board's High Performance Centre and Bangladesh Cricket Board, bolstering his impressive coaching credentials.

Radford's storied career includes involvement with the West Indies coaching staff during their triumphant 2012 ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign and a landmark Test series win against England in 2019.

Robert Ahmun, who hails from Cardiff, brings over 20 years of expertise in sports science and conditioning. Following his recent stint as Head of Performance Science and Medicine for the ECB, Ahmun now focuses on the physical and medical preparation of Afghanistan's national team. His academic accolades include an MSc in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Wales.

The eagerly awaited T20I series against the West Indies will unfold in Dubai on January 19, 21, and 22. Both Afghanistan and the West Indies will subsequently prepare for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.