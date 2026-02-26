Left Menu

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Congress MLAs staged a walkout from the Madhya Pradesh assembly over alleged inadequate compensation for land acquired for Adani Group's coal mines. They demanded a joint committee investigation. The government denied the allegations, stating compensation was given per policy, and promised action against any irregularities.

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MLAs exited the Madhya Pradesh assembly after contentious discussions over land acquisition for Adani Group's coal mines in Singrauli district. The lawmakers accused the government of failing to adequately compensate affected families and demanded a thorough investigation by a joint committee of the assembly.

Allegations were rife that the promised compensations were either insufficient or directed towards individuals not entitled to them. Leader of the Opposition, Umang Singhar, highlighted irregularities, claiming families, notably tribal ones, were shortchanged while outsiders profited. The government firmly stood its ground, assuring that compensations were being handled as per policy, and any potential discrepancies would be investigated.

The assembly witnessed heightened tensions, leading to Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar adjourning the session temporarily. Despite attempts to placate the opposition, calls for an impartial investigation persisted, with Congress members emphasizing their claim that the government favored the Adani Group over rightful beneficiaries. Following the escalating discord, Congress MLAs ultimately walked out, accusing the administration of being anti-tribal.

