Digital Platforms: A Call for Responsibility and Fair Compensation

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the need for digital platforms to ensure fair revenue sharing with content creators and regulate AI-generated content. Highlighting issues like online safety and misinformation, he called for proactive platform responsibility to protect societal trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:32 IST
In a pivotal address at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called on digital platforms to take accountability for the content they host, especially concerning fair revenue sharing with creators and news organizations. He warned that a lack of compensation may hinder innovation and progress in various sectors.

Vaishnaw further stressed the necessity of regulating AI-generated content, cautioning against its creation without consent, as it threatens the maintenance of trust within society's institutions. The Minister highlighted a range of concerns from online safety to the combat against the proliferation of misinformation, deep fakes, and synthetically generated fake content.

The Minister urged digital platforms to embrace their evolving roles as media outlets and fulfill responsibilities akin to traditional media organizations. Acknowledging the global struggle against these challenges, he underscored the urgency of addressing them to prevent the erosion of societal trust that has been built over centuries.

