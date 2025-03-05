Pakistan's Crucial Role in Terrorism Counteraction Lauded by Trump
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude towards US President Donald Trump for recognizing Pakistan's pivotal role in counter-terrorism efforts. This comes after the apprehension of leading terrorist Mohammad Shareefullah, linked to ISIS-K for attacks including the 2021 Abbey Gate incident during US evacuation from Afghanistan.
- Pakistan
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended his gratitude to US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan's significant contributions in counter-terrorism, following the capture of a notorious terrorist.
Mohammad Shareefullah, alias Jafar, who was instrumental in ISIS-K's fatal operations, including the 2021 Abbey Gate attack at Kabul's airport, was arrested by Pakistani forces.
The capture was highlighted by President Trump in his congressional address, emphasizing the collaboration between Pakistan and the US in securing regional peace and the swift action of American justice against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
