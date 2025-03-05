London Court Convicts PhD Student of Multiple Rapes Across Two Continents
A Chinese PhD student, Zhenhao Zou, has been convicted by a London court for drugging and raping women both in England and China. Zou, who recorded the assaults and collected victims' items as trophies, was found guilty of multiple charges, including possession of extreme pornography and controlled drugs with intent.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A Chinese PhD student, Zhenhao Zou, has been found guilty by a London court of drugging and raping 10 women across England and China. The verdict was delivered after a monthlong trial at Inner London Crown Court, unveiling Zou's predatory actions since 2019.
Zou, who was studying mechanical engineering at University College London, committed three rapes in London and seven in China, filming his assaults as keepsakes and maintaining a collection of women's belongings. Jurors endured harrowing footage during the trial.
Additionally, Zou was convicted of voyeurism, possession of extreme pornography, false imprisonment, and intent to use drugs for sexual offenses. Zou, who initially appeared charismatic, used WeChat and dating apps to lure his victims, offering them drinks laced with drugs at his residences. He will be sentenced on June 19.
(With inputs from agencies.)
