Diplomatic Tensions Flare: Romania Expels Russian Officials
Romania has expelled the Russian embassy's military attache and deputy for violating diplomatic norms, citing actions against the Vienna Convention. This escalation in diplomatic tensions follows Romania's cancellation of a presidential election over alleged Russian electoral interference, which Moscow has denied. Russia plans to respond to Romania's actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:13 IST
In a recent escalation of diplomatic tensions, Romania has expelled two Russian embassy officials. The military attache and his deputy were declared personae non grata for breaching diplomatic protocol, according to Romania's foreign ministry.
This move comes amid strained relations over Romania's accusations of Russian interference in its electoral process, which led to the cancellation of a presidential election. Moscow has denied any involvement.
In response, Russia is expected to retaliate, as it had done previously in July, when it declared a Romanian diplomat persona non grata.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine
Macron Advocates Strong Security Guarantees in Quest for Lasting Peace in Ukraine
Markets Soar as Peace Prospects in Ukraine Rise
Europe to Intensify Security Efforts Amid U.S.-Russia Ukraine Talks
Historic U.S.-Russia Talks in Riyadh: Path to Ending Ukraine Conflict?