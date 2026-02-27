Left Menu

Ghanaian Lives Lost in Ukraine: A Growing Concern

Ghana's Foreign Minister reported that 55 Ghanaians have died fighting for Russia in Ukraine. Out of 272 involved since 2022, two were captured. The government aims to dismantle dark web recruitment schemes and warns against false incentives luring Africans to join the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:34 IST
Ghanaian Lives Lost in Ukraine: A Growing Concern
  • Country:
  • Ghana

Ghana has reported a tragic loss of 55 citizens who have died while fighting for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed on Friday. This ranks among the highest tolls from African nations involved in the war.

According to Ablakwa, 272 Ghanaians have been involved since 2022, and two have been captured. This troubling information, provided by Ukrainian authorities, highlights that 1,780 Africans across 36 countries have been seduced by illicit channels to participate in the conflict.

Ghana's government is now focusing on public education and the dismantling of recruitment networks to prevent further involvement. The minister emphasized that this is not Ghana's war and warned youths against being enticed by misleading promises.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

U.S. Prepares to Nominate New Leader for UN World Food Programme

 Global
2
Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

Judge's Hunger Puts High-Profile Verdict on Hold

 India
3
Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against Elephant Attack

Court Slams Kerala Government Over Inadequate Security for Tribals Against E...

 India
4
Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

Jaundice Outbreak Shakes Border Village: A Family's Tragic Loss

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026