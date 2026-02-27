Ghanaian Lives Lost in Ukraine: A Growing Concern

Ghana has reported a tragic loss of 55 citizens who have died while fighting for Russia in the Ukraine conflict, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed on Friday. This ranks among the highest tolls from African nations involved in the war.

According to Ablakwa, 272 Ghanaians have been involved since 2022, and two have been captured. This troubling information, provided by Ukrainian authorities, highlights that 1,780 Africans across 36 countries have been seduced by illicit channels to participate in the conflict.

Ghana's government is now focusing on public education and the dismantling of recruitment networks to prevent further involvement. The minister emphasized that this is not Ghana's war and warned youths against being enticed by misleading promises.