The Lure of Conflict: African Recruits Caught in Ukraine War
More than 50 Ghanaians have perished in the Ukraine conflict after being deceived into combat, Ghana's foreign minister reported. African recruitment by Russia has intensified tensions. Ghana condemns the recruitment schemes, while Kenya and South Africa grapple with similar issues. Plans are underway to address these dark-web operations.
More than 50 Ghanaians have been killed in the ongoing Ukraine war after being deceived into joining the conflict. Ghana's foreign minister revealed this during a recent visit to Kyiv, raising concerns over the recruitment of Africans for the battlegrounds in Ukraine.
Despite Russian authorities denying illegal recruitment, reports indicate that 272 Ghanaians have been involved since 2022, with 55 casualties and some captured as prisoners of war. A media briefing by the Ukrainian foreign minister also noted that more than 1,780 Africans from 36 countries are currently fighting for the Russian army.
To combat this troubling trend, Ghana is working to dismantle illegal recruitment networks within its borders. Similar issues are being faced by South Africa and Kenya, with the countries taking steps to prevent their citizens from becoming unwitting soldiers in a foreign conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
