UPDATE 1-US issues new Houthi-related sanctions, Treasury Dept says
The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday on seven senior members of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement, the Treasury Department said. The individuals smuggled military-grade items and weapon systems into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and negotiated buying weapons from Russia, Treasury said in a statement.
The individuals smuggled military-grade items and weapon systems into Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and negotiated buying weapons from Russia, Treasury said in a statement. Treasury also designated Abdulwali Abdoh Hasan Al-Jabri and his company Al-Jabri General Trading and Investment Co for recruiting Yemenis to fight in Ukraine on behalf of Russia and raised money to support Houthi military operations, it said.
"The U.S. government is committed to holding the Houthis accountable for acquiring weapons and weapons components from suppliers in Russia, China, and Iran to threaten Red Sea security," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said in a statement. On Tuesday, the State Department
said it was implementing the designation of the Houthi movement as a "foreign terrorist organization" after President Donald Trump called for the move earlier this year.
The move, however, triggered concerns it could impact regional security and worsen Yemen's humanitarian crisis because importers fear being hit with U.S. sanctions if supplies fall into Houthi hands.
