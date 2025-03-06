Left Menu

White House: US envoy has authority to negotiate with Hamas

Updated: 06-03-2025 00:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 00:18 IST
White House: US envoy has authority to negotiate with Hamas
U.S. special envoy for hostages Adam Boehler has the authority to negotiate directly with Hamas, the White House said on Wednesday after sources said Boehler has been in discussions with the militant group about freeing Gaza hostages.

"When it comes to the negotiations that you're referring to, first of all, the special envoy who's engaged in those negotiations does have the authority," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

She said Israel was consulted and she said Boehler's work was a "good faith effort to do what's right for the American people."

