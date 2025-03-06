Left Menu

Strengthening Governance: NSG and KZN Legislature Partner for Capacity-Building Training

This strategic initiative was formalised on Wednesday at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, marking a significant step toward fostering stronger, more effective governance.

  South Africa

In a bid to enhance governance and service delivery, the National School of Government (NSG) has partnered with the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature to roll out a comprehensive capacity-building training programme for its members and employees. This strategic initiative was formalised on Wednesday at the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, marking a significant step toward fostering stronger, more effective governance.

This partnership underscores a shared dedication to education, training, and the development of elected public representatives and legislative employees. Through the initiative, the NSG will provide targeted training aimed at improving ethical leadership, enhancing oversight mechanisms, and equipping participants with the skills needed to craft impactful policies that boost service delivery and citizen engagement.

Speaker of the KZN Legislature, Nontembeko Boyce, highlighted the importance of continuous professional development, stating that the programme aligns with the Legislature’s mission to create platforms that empower members and employees to serve with greater efficiency and impact.

“We believe that a well-capacitated Provincial Legislature can only be achieved through strong partnerships with institutions of learning, bodies supporting parliamentary democracy, and the broader community of KwaZulu-Natal,” Boyce remarked.

She further emphasized that ongoing training will sharpen lawmakers' ability to develop effective legislation, enhance public participation, and strengthen oversight mechanisms, ultimately driving better service delivery.

Advancing a Vision for a Stronger Province

Boyce reiterated the need for continuous learning in governance, stating that lifelong education is crucial for staying ahead in an ever-evolving political and administrative landscape.

“By investing in continuous learning, we aim to ensure that our members are not just well-informed but fully equipped to address the evolving needs of the people they serve,” she said.

Principal of the NSG, Professor Busani Ngcaweni, expressed enthusiasm about the impact of the collaboration, emphasizing that this initiative goes beyond training; it is about shaping a government that is more accountable, efficient, and citizen-focused.

“This collaboration is more than just training—it’s about shaping a more accountable, efficient, and citizen-focused government. By addressing the unique challenges faced by the Provincial Legislature, we are paving the way for stronger governance, improved service delivery, and policies that truly make a difference,” Ngcaweni stated.

Future Prospects and Implementation

The training programme will include workshops, seminars, and interactive learning sessions tailored to the specific needs of the Legislature. Key focus areas will include:

  • Ethical leadership and decision-making
  • Policy formulation and implementation
  • Strengthening public participation in legislative processes
  • Enhancing oversight and accountability
  • Service delivery enhancement strategies

This collaboration signifies a transformative approach to governance, ensuring that those in legislative roles are well-equipped to meet the challenges of modern governance while staying true to the principles of democracy and public service.

With this initiative, the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature and NSG are setting a precedent for capacity-building efforts that will not only benefit lawmakers and employees but also translate into improved services and governance for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

