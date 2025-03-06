Left Menu

Belgium expects to deliver F16's to Ukraine in 2026, Belgian PM says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:24 IST
Belgium expects to deliver F16 fighter jets for battle in Ukraine in 2026, Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever ahead of meeting other EU leaders in Brussels.

De Wever said the promised delivery of the jets had been delayed as Belgium is awaiting delivery of new F35's to replace its F16's.

