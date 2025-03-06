Executed UP woman Shahjadi Khan buried in UAE

Indian national Shahjadi Khan was buried on Thursday in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Shahjadi, a caregiver from Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, was executed last month after a court found her guilty of allegedly murdering a child.

''Burial of Shahjadi Khan, an Indian national, was conducted today in Abu Dhabi as per regulations of the UAE authorities,'' the MEA said.

''Prior to her burial, the authorised representatives of Shahjadi's family paid respect to the mortal remains. They also attended the funeral prayers at the mosque as well as the burial at the Baniyas cemetery,'' it said.

Embassy officials assisted the authorised representatives in this regard as well as attended the last rites, it added.

