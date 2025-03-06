Left Menu

2 shot dead in Ranchi ashram, 4 arrested

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:05 IST
Two persons were shot dead by unidentified assailants in an ashram in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at Chama in Chanho area, around 45 km from capital city Ranchi, on Wednesday night.

The deceased were identified as Rajenda Yadav and Mahesh.

"Four persons have been arrested in connection with the case. Weapons were also recovered from their possession," Khalari Deputy Superintendent of Police Ram Narayan Choudhary said. He said preliminary investigation indicates theft as the main motive behind the crime. Further probe is underway.

